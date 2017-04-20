× Downed power lines spark house fire in Racine County; no one injured

TOWN OF RAYMOND — Firefighters on Thursday morning, April 20th responded to the scene of a house fire in the Town of Raymond. The fire was sparked by downed power lines.

The Town of Raymond Fire Department was dispatched to a home on 51st Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to officials, a tree that was blown over by overnight storms caught power lines to the house — ripping the wiring down. However, the power lines were still connected to both the pole and house, so they were energized.

Officials say there was an electrical short and that energized the wiring and plumping systems in the home. The wiring and piping then overheated — causing fires in the walls of the home.

We Energies responded to the scene to de-energize the home.

The residents self evacuated — and no injuries were reported.

