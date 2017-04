GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will open the 2017 season at Lambeau Field vs. the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Thursday, April 20th.

First bit of Packers schedule news: They will open the 2017 season at home against the Seahawks, sources told… https://t.co/4vhykBHjmD — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 20, 2017

The full scheduled is expected to be announced at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

