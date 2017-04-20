Released: Listen to phone calls that led to capture of fugitive Joseph Jakubowski

VERNON COUNTY — Officials with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office released on Thursday, April 20th the phone calls (in three segments) that came in after burglary suspect and fugitive Joseph Jakubowski was found on a land owner’s property on Estes Road near Readstown, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 13th.

LISTEN HERE:

32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski was in federal court Wednesday, April 19th, after a new charge was filed against him. Jakubowski stands accused of burglarizing a gun store in Janesville, torching his own vehicle, and mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump apparently threatening public officials, schools and churches — before vanishing — setting off a 10-day, nationwide manhunt.

Officials say around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13th, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person on a farmer’s property on Estes Road near Readstown, WI. Investigators assigned to the Jakubowski case were sent to that location along with tactical support to assist local authorities in determining whether the suspicious individual was related to the manhunt.

CLICK HERE to read through the federal criminal complaint against Jakubowski

The suspicious person complaint reported that a male matching the description of Jakubowski was camping at that location and refused to leave when he had been asked to do so. Local authorities established a perimeter and tactical support was sent in to investigate.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m., tactical officers made contact with the suspicious person at the campsite. This subject was taken into custody without incident and positively identified as Joseph A. Jakubowski.

Jakubowski made his first federal court appearance on the day of his capture — April 15th. He made his initial appearance after a federal criminal complaint charged him with “knowingly stealing” from Armageddon Supplies — “a business that is licensed to engage in dealing of firearms, firearms in the licensee’s business inventory that had previously been shipped in interstate commerce.”

He’s due back in federal court on Tuesday, April 25th for his arraignment.

In addition to the federal charges, Jakubowski faces the following charges at the state level, filed out of Rock County:

Burglary — arm self with dangerous weapon

Theft — Written lease – special facts

Possession of burglarious tools

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.