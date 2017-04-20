Just revealed: Lineup of headliners for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials revealed on Thursday morning, April 20th the lineup of headliners slated for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee during Summerfest’s 50th.

The Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee will feature the following headliners:

June 28   8:00 pm Lee Fields & The Expressions
  10:00 pm Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
June 29   8:00 pm GGOOLLDD
  10:00 pm Hippo Campus
June 30   8:00 pm Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts
  10:00 pm The Revivalists
July 1   8:00 pm Dead Horses
  10:00 pm Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
July 2   8:00 pm         The Bright Light Social Hour
  10:00 pm Car Seat Headrest 
July 4   8:00 pm Headphone Disco (silent disco featuring local DJ’s)
July 5   8:00 pm Welshly Arms
  10:00 pm JJ Grey & Mofro
July 6   8:00 pm         Lex Allen
  10:00 pm BJ The Chicago Kid
July 7   10:00 pm Los Lonely Boys
July 8       8:00 pm         Whitney
  10:00 pm         San Fermin
July 9 10:00 pm         Chicano Batman

Summerfest officials encourage you to check out the headliners ahead of the fest by listening to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage playlist on Spotify. All performers and show times are subject to change. Check Summerfest.com for updates and to purchase general admission tickets, weekday admission tickets, 3-Day Passes and the 11-Day Power Pass.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.

