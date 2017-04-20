Just revealed: Lineup of headliners for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials revealed on Thursday morning, April 20th the lineup of headliners slated for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee during Summerfest’s 50th.
The Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee will feature the following headliners:
|June 28
|8:00 pm
|Lee Fields & The Expressions
|10:00 pm
|Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
|June 29
|8:00 pm
|GGOOLLDD
|10:00 pm
|Hippo Campus
|June 30
|8:00 pm
|Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts
|10:00 pm
|The Revivalists
|July 1
|8:00 pm
|Dead Horses
|10:00 pm
|Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
|July 2
|8:00 pm
|The Bright Light Social Hour
|10:00 pm
|Car Seat Headrest
|July 4
|8:00 pm
|Headphone Disco (silent disco featuring local DJ’s)
|July 5
|8:00 pm
|Welshly Arms
|10:00 pm
|JJ Grey & Mofro
|July 6
|8:00 pm
|Lex Allen
|10:00 pm
|BJ The Chicago Kid
|July 7
|10:00 pm
|Los Lonely Boys
|July 8
|8:00 pm
|Whitney
|10:00 pm
|San Fermin
|July 9
|10:00 pm
|Chicano Batman
Summerfest officials encourage you to check out the headliners ahead of the fest by listening to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage playlist on Spotify. All performers and show times are subject to change. Check Summerfest.com for updates and to purchase general admission tickets, weekday admission tickets, 3-Day Passes and the 11-Day Power Pass.
Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.