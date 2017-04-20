Just revealed: Lineup of headliners for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials revealed on Thursday morning, April 20th the lineup of headliners slated for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee during Summerfest’s 50th.

The Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee will feature the following headliners:

June 28 8:00 pm Lee Fields & The Expressions 10:00 pm Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears June 29 8:00 pm GGOOLLDD 10:00 pm Hippo Campus June 30 8:00 pm Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts 10:00 pm The Revivalists July 1 8:00 pm Dead Horses 10:00 pm Horseshoes & Hand Grenades July 2 8:00 pm The Bright Light Social Hour 10:00 pm Car Seat Headrest July 4 8:00 pm Headphone Disco (silent disco featuring local DJ’s) July 5 8:00 pm Welshly Arms 10:00 pm JJ Grey & Mofro July 6 8:00 pm Lex Allen 10:00 pm BJ The Chicago Kid July 7 10:00 pm Los Lonely Boys July 8 8:00 pm Whitney 10:00 pm San Fermin July 9 10:00 pm Chicano Batman

Summerfest officials encourage you to check out the headliners ahead of the fest by listening to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage playlist on Spotify. All performers and show times are subject to change. Check Summerfest.com for updates and to purchase general admission tickets, weekday admission tickets, 3-Day Passes and the 11-Day Power Pass.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.