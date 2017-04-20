WATCH: Man accused of fatally stabbing woman, her daughter, takes the stand in his own defense

MILWAUKEE — 33-year-old Patrick Fowler took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, April 20th.

Fowler faces two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of a young mother and her child. The bodies of 28-year-old Jessica Ellenberger and her daughter, four-year-old Madyson Marshel were discovered inside their home near 68th and Stevenson in Milwaukee on March 19, 2016.

Prosecutors say Fowler admitted he and Ellenberger were arguing, and Fowler “felt as if he was being disrespected.”

At some point, Fowler grabbed Ellenberger by the hair and “asked her to just talk with him.” When she demanded Fowler back off, Fowler told police “the knife slid across her chest.” She was stabbed 26 times and her throat was slit. Fowler then proceeded to stab Madyson twice, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates Fowler then walked out of the front door, taking Easter candy from the home. The bodies of Jessica Ellenberger and Madyson Marshel were later found in a bedroom in the home.

Fowler has pleaded not guilty to the charges in this case.

