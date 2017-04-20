Caught on camera: Police seek suspect who allegedly exposed himself in 2 incidents

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two recent indecent exposure incidents — and the suspect police are seeking in pictured in the photo gallery below.

On Monday, April 17th, around 8:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of N. Frederick Avenue on Milwaukee’s Upper East Side, an unclothed suspect approached the victim inside of the common area of an apartment building.

On Wednesday, April 19th, around 7:00 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Frederick Avenue, the same suspect again approached a passer-by while naked, grabbed the victim’s arm, then fled the area.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 20-30 years old, 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and prior to the incident was wearing a gray baseball cap with a black brim and the letter “T” or “F” on the front, a light blue shirt with a logo on the left breast pocket, blue jeans with rips in the material and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.