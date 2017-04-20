× Playoff basketball returns to Milwaukee, Bucks fans invited to pep rally at 5pm

MILWAUKEE — Playoff basketball returns to Milwaukee on Thursday, April 20th — when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors in game three in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The series is tied up, 1-1.

The Bucks will be sporting their Fear the Deer jerseys and will play on their alternate Fear the Deer court.

Prior to the game, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally presented by Palermo’s Pizza will get things started beginning at 5:00 p.m. on the plaza along Fourth and State Streets outside the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The pep rally will have interactive games and prizes courtesy of FOX Sports Wisconsin, along with a Palermo’s Pizza prize wheel and pop-a-shot provided by Pick ‘n Save.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.