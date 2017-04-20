LIVE: Patrick Fowler takes the stand, accused of fatally stabbing woman and her 4-year-old daughter

Police: Suspects twice burglarize Wisconsin Firearms Training Center

Posted 2:14 pm, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:26PM, April 20, 2017

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police released pictures on Thursday, April 20th of two suspects who twice burglarized Wisconsin Firearms Training Center — the first time on April 9th, the second time on April 17th.

Suspect #1 is a heavier set possibly male, white — and suspect #2 is a thinner build male, possibly white.

On both occasions, suspect #1 carried a red Adidas athletic-style bag.

The suspects stole two Mossberg shotguns during the first burglary and boxes of ammunition in the second burglary.

Pictures of both suspects and the Adidas bag are posted in the gallery above.

FOX6 News reached out to the Wisconsin Firearms Training Center and they indicated “no comment.”

If you have information that could help authorities solve this case, you’re urged to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.