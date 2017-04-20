× Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in LA

Cuba Gooding Sr., a soul singer who had his biggest hit in the 1970s with “Everybody Plays the Fool,” was found dead in a car in Woodland Hills Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Gooding was found in a silver Jaguar in the 22100 block of Ventura Boulevard around 1 p.m. He was 72 and would have turned 73 next week.

Police are still investigating the cause of his death, but say there was no sign of any shooting at the scene.

Gooding, the father of Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., was lead singer for the soul group The Main Ingredient.

The group’s biggest hits were “Everybody Plays the Fool” and “Just Don’t Want to be Lonely” both released in the early 1970s.