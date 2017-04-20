Southeast Wisconsin hit hard by storms; trees downed, power knocked out

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeast Wisconsin early Thursday morning, April 20th — downing trees and knocking out power in some areas.

Numerous trees were downed in Mount Pleasant, Cudahy, Greenfield, Racine and Waukesha County.

Cudahy’s Dispatch Center briefly lost power overnight — but it has since been restored.

Additionally, roughly 19,000 We Energies customers are without power Thursday morning as a result of the storms. We energies says they are assessing the damage and assembling crews to respond.

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Power Outage Map for the latest outage information.

We Energies warns that downed power lines can hurt or kill you, even if they do not spark, hum or “dance.” Stay away from anything touching the line, such as a tree, fence, vehicle, etc. Call 911 and We Energies (800-662-4797) to report it. Do not touch someone being shocked by a downed line; you could be hurt or killed.