The legendary Diana Ross to play the BMO Harris Pavilion July 14th!

MILWAUKEE — The legendary Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee on Friday, July 14th.

Officials with the Pabst Theater Group in a news release said Ross will play the BMO Harris Pavilion, along with special guest Rhonda Ross.

The show will offer fans the opportunity to “experience a decade of Diana’s most beloved hits on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan” at “Milwaukee’s most magnificent outdoor seated theater.”

According to Pabst Theater group officials,Diana Ross began her career as the founder and lead vocalist for The Supremes, which was Motown’s most successful act AND the most successful American vocal group. After leaving the group in 1970, Ross embarked on a solo career, which has spawned the release of over twenty albums, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and an Oscar Nomination for her portrayal of Billie Holiday. In total, Ross has released over 70 hit singles and sold over 100 million records throughout her career.

Tickets for this show will go on sale on Friday, April 28th at noon HERE.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ( “Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.