Well-manicured or messy? The 3 BEST beards to try — and how to care for them

MILWAUKEE -- Some guys go for big and bushy -- others well-manicured, yet messy. Scott Yance from SCOTTFREE Salon joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the three best beards to try, and how to care for them.
