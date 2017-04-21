Armed and dangerous: Racine police need your help to locate 2 men wanted for homicide

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for your help to locate two men wanted for attempted first degree homicide.

The suspects are 25-year-old Marsean Herrington and 20-year-old Jaquan Davis — and officials say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say the suspects may be in a black 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Wisconsin license plate, 744-YJJ.

If you see the Herrington or Davis, investigators say you should NOT approach the individuals.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.