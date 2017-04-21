Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the upcoming construction to impact your commute.

Friday, April 21

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for sign structure work and traffic shift - 11PM - 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for dirt work and traffic shift - 11PM - 6AM

Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25

Overnight Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp for asphalt work - 11PM - 4:30AM

Wednesday, April 26

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue and I-41 South at the Zoo Interchange Core for equipment mobilization - 11PM - 4:30AM