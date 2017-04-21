LIVE VIDEO: Closing arguments to be delivered in trial of Patrick Fowler

Baby proofing the house: “Always concerned with things flying off the dresser”

Posted 10:16 am, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:21AM, April 21, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning learning all about baby proofing. David from North Shore Fire and Rescue gives tips for keeping kids safe.