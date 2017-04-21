Big air stunts, amazing tricks and dancing dogs: The stunt dog show that’s a must-see this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- From shelters to stardom -- they've become of the most famous dogs around. In fact, Queen Latifah called them "paw-tastic." Chris Perdoni with "The Stunt Dog Experience" joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about the show in Milwaukee this weekend -- and offer a preview too.
About Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience (website)
This cast of performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages, with high energy excitement from beginning to end. During the Stunt Dog Experience you will witness some of the most incredible stunts and behaviors ever performed by dogs. With amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, and athletic feats, it is the most entertaining show of its kind!