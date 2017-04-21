× “Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out” is coming to the Milwaukee County Zoo this spring

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo will become the first zoo in North American to host “Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out.” It’s the animal version of the popular Body Worlds exhibit that once showed at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

According to a post on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website, “Animal Inside Out” takes visitors on an “anatomical safari” inside more than 100 specimens — each one painstakingly preserved through the remarkable process of Plastination, invented by Dr. Gunther von Hagens.

From goats to giraffes, to bulls and birds and octopuses to ostriches, the form and function of animals both exotic and familiar are revealed.

This exhibit will be located in the Otto Borchert Family Special Exhibits Building — and be open from May 6th through September 4th. Admission will be $10 for adults, $8 for children ages three to 12.

CLICK HERE for more information on this upcoming exhibit.