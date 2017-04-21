× Free 6-week golf program for veterans to begin April 25th at Oakwood

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks invites local military Veterans to participate in the free, six-week PGA Helping Our Patriots Everywhere golf program.

According to a press release, the program begins with a clinic April 25, from 2–4 p.m., at Oakwood Park, and continues with instruction every Tuesday through June 6. The golf course is located at 3600 W. Oakwood Road.

In its second year, the HOPE program is offered to area Veterans through the partnership of PGA America and Milwaukee County Parks. In 2016, local PGA Professionals provided instruction on the game and the use of adaptive equipment, when needed, to 30 Veterans of all abilities.

At the introductory Down Range Clinic, one Paramobile will be available so that people who use wheelchairs will be able to stand to golf. Based on the needs determined at the introductory clinic, additional Paramobiles will be ordered for the six-week program. The specialized golf cars are being made available through the Stand Up & Play Foundation, with local support from Ellenbecker Investment Group.

Program participants will meet every week at the golf course practice area for instruction. The program also includes play on the course.