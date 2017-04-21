× Join FOX6 for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, May 6th

MILWAUKEE — Nobody fighting breast cancer should have to walk alone. Join FOX6 for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk presented by Kohl’s, on Saturday, May 6th at Veterans Park.

Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way – your mom, sister, daughter, wife, best friend, co-worker. You can help put an end to breast cancer once and for all. Saving lives starts one step, one walker, one team, and one dollar at a time. CLICK HERE now to make a pledge, join an existing team or start your own!

The dollars raised through Making Strides will help the American Cancer Society continue to fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, provide free information and services to women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for women who need them.

Let’s finish this fight – join us in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on May 6th.