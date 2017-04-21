Make-A-Wish Wisconsin grants its 6,000th wish! 4-year-old Wales boy gets special sensory bedroom

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Six thousand — that’s how many wishes have been granted by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The milestone was marked the only way the organization knows how, by creating a special experience for one little boy.

Walking into his home in Wales, Lincoln Durik could barely contain his excitement. With his family, friends and neighbors by his side, the four-year-old had his wish come true Friday, April 21st.

Waiting for him upstairs in his home, a brand new bedroom.

“Lincoln’s living with a neurological condition and he wished to have a sensory room where he can play and have all sorts of visual stimulation,” said Forrest Doolen, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Inside is everything Lincoln loves, like a bubble tub, a ball pit and a mural of “Finding Nemo.” The mural was painted by Carrie Chimenti and Colleen Drew. The two local artists completed it in just two days.

Each and every item has a purpose.

“Lincoln for sure is looking for tactile feedback. So anything that’s sensory related he’s always looking for that. He loves Nemo a lot and watches the movie every single night — that’ll be a good focal point for him,” said Doolen.

All of it was made possible by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

"It takes an entire community to make a wish come true," said Doolen.

Lincoln's room is the 6,000 wish granted by the organization, and the Durik's say they're grateful.

"It's something as simple as a room but it just impacts us so much. It's pretty amazing. They're a pretty great foundation," said Doolen.

A room that serves as a reminder no matter what you're going through -- wishes can come true.