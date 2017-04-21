× Man who got to tarmac at Mitchell Intl. Airport, remove clothing has been cited

MILWAUKEE — The man who managed to get out onto the tarmac at Mitchell International Airport and remove his clothing has been cited for disorderly conduct.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 5th outside Concourse D at the airport.

The man got onto the tarmac via an emergency exit that is open to the public. No planes were landing or taking off from that area at the time of this incident.

The entire incident was all captured by a cell phone camera from an airline passenger at the airport.

The man was eventually taken into custody at Gate D-27.