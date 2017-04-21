Paul Cebar, Willy Porter and more: See who’s performing at the Uline Warehouse stage during Summerfest’s 50th

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials revealed on Friday morning, April 21st the lineup of headliners slated for Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24 during Summerfest’s 50th.

The Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24 will feature the following headliners:

June 28 10:00 pm Spin Doctors
June 29   5:00 pm The Church
    6:30 pm Willy Porter
    8:00 pm Allen Stone
  10:00 pm Guster
June 30   8:00 pm Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
  10:00 pm Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
July 1     5:00 pm John Waite  
  10:00 pm Blues Traveler
July 2   9:30 pm Peter Frampton
July 4   8:00 pm PVRIS
  10:00 pm Death From Above 1979
July 5 10:00 pm T-Pain
July 6 10:00 pm AWOLNATION
July 7 10:00 pm Dan + Shay
July 8 10:00 pm Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
July 9   5:00 pm Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers
    9:30 pm TBA

Check out the headliners in advance by listening to the Uline Warehouse playlist on Spotify. All performers and show times are subject to change.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.

