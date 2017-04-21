× Paul Cebar, Willy Porter and more: See who’s performing at the Uline Warehouse stage during Summerfest’s 50th

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials revealed on Friday morning, April 21st the lineup of headliners slated for Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24 during Summerfest’s 50th.

The Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24 will feature the following headliners:

June 28 10:00 pm Spin Doctors June 29 5:00 pm The Church 6:30 pm Willy Porter 8:00 pm Allen Stone 10:00 pm Guster June 30 8:00 pm Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound 10:00 pm Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue July 1 5:00 pm John Waite 10:00 pm Blues Traveler July 2 9:30 pm Peter Frampton July 4 8:00 pm PVRIS 10:00 pm Death From Above 1979 July 5 10:00 pm T-Pain July 6 10:00 pm AWOLNATION July 7 10:00 pm Dan + Shay July 8 10:00 pm Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness July 9 5:00 pm Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers 9:30 pm TBA

Check out the headliners in advance by listening to the Uline Warehouse playlist on Spotify. All performers and show times are subject to change.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.