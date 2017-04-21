Paul Cebar, Willy Porter and more: See who’s performing at the Uline Warehouse stage during Summerfest’s 50th
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials revealed on Friday morning, April 21st the lineup of headliners slated for Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24 during Summerfest’s 50th.
The Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24 will feature the following headliners:
|June 28
|10:00 pm
|Spin Doctors
|June 29
|5:00 pm
|The Church
|6:30 pm
|Willy Porter
|8:00 pm
|Allen Stone
|10:00 pm
|Guster
|June 30
|8:00 pm
|Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
|10:00 pm
|Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
|July 1
|5:00 pm
|John Waite
|10:00 pm
|Blues Traveler
|July 2
|9:30 pm
|Peter Frampton
|July 4
|8:00 pm
|PVRIS
|10:00 pm
|Death From Above 1979
|July 5
|10:00 pm
|T-Pain
|July 6
|10:00 pm
|AWOLNATION
|July 7
|10:00 pm
|Dan + Shay
|July 8
|10:00 pm
|Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
|July 9
|5:00 pm
|Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers
|9:30 pm
|TBA
Check out the headliners in advance by listening to the Uline Warehouse playlist on Spotify. All performers and show times are subject to change.
Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.
43.029019 -87.900294