Police: Home surveillance captures burglary suspects near 35th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a burglary near 35th and Thurston.

According to police, the suspects forced entry into a home through a back door. An alarm went off and both suspects then fled on foot without obtaining anything.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, between 16-18 years-old, approximately 5’9” tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black and gray North Face jacket, black pants, blue shoes, and a black hat.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, between 16-18 years-old, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build, and a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police District Four at 414-935-7241.