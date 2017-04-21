Police: Vandals tag cars, several homes in Mukwonago neighborhood

MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago police are investigating after a neighborhood is vandalized with spray paint. Police have received at least a dozen complaints so far after the vandals tagged cars and homes on River Park Circle West overnight.

Most of the images of the vandalism is too offensive to show. Some of the graffiti takes up the entire length of garages.

Police believe it happened between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning, April 21st.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Mukwonago police.