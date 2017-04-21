Pres. Trump slams first 100 days construct after repeatedly embracing it

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Friday about the “ridiculous standard” by which he will be judged on his accomplishments during his first 100 days in office.

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

The 100 days measure is linked to President Franklin Roosevelt — he signed 15 major pieces of legislation early in his presidency — and, as CNN’s Jake Tapper notes, it’s when a president’s power and influence with Congress is likely the greatest.

Trump, himself, talked repeatedly about his first 100 days when he was campaigning last year. It was part of his stump speech in the final week of the campaign — he asked his crowds in Minnesota, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and elsewhere to “imagine what we can accomplish in the first 100 days of a Trump administration.”

And on the biggest stage of all, as he accepted his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, he promised to ask every government department to provide a list of wasteful projects for him to eliminate in his first 100 days.

So whether it’s a ridiculous standard or not, Pres. Trump has certainly embraced it, just as presidents before him have for the past 80 years.