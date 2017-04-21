Ready for a Friday night feast? 2 tasty, healthy recipes you and the kid will love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you've never tried one of Erica Cleven's recipes from "The Victory Bite" it's time you should! You can basically foor your kids into eating healthier food. She joins Real Milwaukee with her daughter Payton to share some of her secrets.

Greek Yogurt Chocolate Banana Muffins

Prep time 35 minutes

Servings 12

Ingredients

1 cup white whole wheat pastry flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 large egg

2 medium ripe bananas

1/2 cup brown sugar lightly packed

1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup melted coconut oil or butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Generously coat a muffin tin with cooking spray and then dust the cavities with cocoa powder.

In a small bowl, toss together the remaining flour, cornstarch, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips. Mash the bananas.

In another bowl, briskly whisk together the egg and Greek yogurt. Stir in the melted coconut oil or butter, vanilla, brown sugar, and bananas.

Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix until JUST combined. Over-mixing results in denser muffins.

Separate the batter evenly among the 12 muffins cups. Bake for 18-23 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center of a muffin.

Allow to cool and then remove from the muffin tin.

Kids

Measure ingredients Whisk in bowl Crack egg Mash bananas

Adults:

Melt oil or butter Use mixer Help crack egg

Wheat Berry Cucumber Salad

Prep time 10 minutes

Serves 8

1 cup cooked wheat berries

1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 medium cucumber, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons mashed avocado

2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Throw it all in a bowl and stir. You can store it in the fridge for up to 3 days, but it won’t last that long.

Kids:

Rinse and drain beans Measure ingredients Mash avocado Stir

Adults: