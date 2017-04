SAN FRANCISCO —┬áPacific Gas & Electric says about 90,000 customers have been affected by a power outage in San Francisco.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said a series of outages began affecting parts of the city at 9 a.m. Friday.

Sarkissian says crews are assessing the situation but there’s no immediate estimate for when power will be restored.

The outage includes the Financial District and other areas. One downtown commuter rail station has been shut down.