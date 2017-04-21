× ‘X- Files’ is returning

The truth is still out there.

Fox is bringing back its popular sci-fi series “The X-Files,” starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

On the heels of last year’s successful reboot, the network has ordered 10 more episodes.

The co-stars appear to be as excited about it as fans.

Both Duchovny and Anderson tweeted about their return.

The pair found fame in the original “X-Files” in the ’90s for their roles as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, investigating the paranormal for nine seasons.

Almost 16 million people tuned in when Fox rebooted the series last year. According to the network, it was was the most mentioned series of the season on Twitter.

Production on new “X-Files” episodes begins this summer, with the show returning during the 2017-2018 TV season.