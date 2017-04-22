From Basketball to Big Business: Magic Johnson holds seminar in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Basketball legend and business mogul, Magic Johnson, visited Milwaukee for a seminar on Saturday, April 22nd. The free “From Basketball to Business” event was held at the Destiny Youth Plaza on the city’s north side.

Johnson shared his story from starting in basketball to becoming the co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB team.

PHOTO GALLERY

His company, “Magic Johnson Enterprises” works to support ethnic diversity and under-served urban communities.

“That’s good for not only the players they have now but potential free agents. And also too it’s good for the community because what’s going to happen downtown is going to change, and it’s going to drive business downtown and you’ll see more restaurants popping up around the arena,” said Johnson.

Most recently, Johnson was named President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.