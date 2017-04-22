“March for Science” Earth Day event brings hundreds together in Red Arrow Park

MILWAUKEE — Earth Day brought hundreds together to march in Red Arrow Park on Saturday, April 22nd. The Milwaukee Area Science Advocates hosted a “March for Science.”

Several speakers were in attendance highlighting the importance of public health, science, education and environmental sustainability.

“I’m feeling a lot of pride in our area of all these people coming out to support science and that we progress forward rather than backward,” said Bob Dunke, demonstrator.

The two-mile march started from State Street and circled back around to Red Arrow Park.