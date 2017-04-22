NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks fall 87-76 to Toronto Raptors in Game 4

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors 87-76 as went head to head in Game 4 Saturday, April 22nd.
Tip off was 2 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center with a sold out crowd.
MILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 22: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the hoop during the first half against the Toronto Raptors of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 22, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 22: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the hoop against DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 22, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
Game 5 will take place Monday, April 24th in Toronto.