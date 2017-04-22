× Overnight: Milwaukee police investigate 3 separate shooting incidents

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened early Saturday, April 22nd.

Officers were called to the neighborhood near 14th and Burleigh around 12:30 a.m. It appears a car was hit by gunfire around 12:30 a.m. The windows are broken and the car is clearly damaged.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 72nd and Brown Deer for another shooting incident.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of that person’s injuries.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

Lastly, a person was taken to the hospital after they were shot inside their own home near 21st and Pierce early Saturday.

Officers were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. However, it is unclear at this time whether the shots came from inside or outside the home.

