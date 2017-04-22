Ready for a pep rally? Bucks fans gear up for game 4 against the Raptors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Toronto Raptors at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday afternoon, April 22nd. It's the game four of a best of seven series -- and right now, the Bucks lead that series 2-1.

On Saturday, the Bucks are hosting a massive pep rally leading up to the 2:00 p.m. tip-off for the game. It is being held outside of the BMO Harris Bradley Center starting at 11:00 a.m. -- and all fans are welcome -- and yes, it's free!

The Bucks won the first game of the series in Toronto. The Raptors tied it up before the Bucks won game three in Milwaukee. The games in Milwaukee are sold out -- but tickets may still be available at reputable ticket brokers.