Whitefish Bay police actively searching for 2 suspects who stole packages using stolen vehicle

WHITEFISH BAY — Whitefish Bay police are actively searching for two suspects who allegedly stole packages using a stolen vehicle from a Whitefish Bay neighborhood Saturday evening, April 22nd.

According to police, two men were observed stealing packages from a porch of a home on Larkin Street off of East Hampton Road around 8 p.m. The suspects were seen getting into a vehicle and driving away.

Police followed the vehicle which was determined to be stolen, and say it pulled into a driveway where the suspects got out and took off on foot. Based on the items in the stolen vehicle, police believe the suspects may be involved in other activities. There is now an active search for the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Glendale and Shorewood police are helping with the search.

