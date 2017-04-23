× 2 suspects at large, accused of driving stolen vehicle, stealing package in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY — A search is underway for two suspects accused of stealing a package off a porch on E. Blackthorne Place near N. Larkin Street in Whitefish Bay.

Police said on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m.

An officer observed the suspect stealing a package off a porch, before fleeing up the driveway and over the fence.

A K-9 search was performed, but the suspects were not located.

Police say the vehicle used in this incident by the suspects was stolen out of Milwaukee. It was towed to the DPW for processing.

Shorewood police and Glendale police assisted Whitefish Bay police with this investigation.

43.102003 -87.890693