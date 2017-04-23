× Dog’s potty break leads to rollover crash, semi spills fertilizer in Iowa

ODEBOLT, Iowa — A dog’s potty break led to a truck accident in Iowa!

A tractor-trailer hauling fertilizer crashed into a ditch in Odebolt, Iowa on Friday afternoon, April 21st.

The driver said his dog, who was traveling with him, had to go to the bathroom, so he tried to pull over, and ended up rolling the truck on the side of the highway.

The truck was up-righted with the help of a tow truck.

Fertilizer spilled from the truck, but officials said they don’t expect ground water to be contaminated.

“It’s a small town, but we still get the big accidents and that type of stuff, and we train for it — got equipment and call the resources in that we don’t have to get the scene done and safe. Nobody’s injured. Nobody’s hurt. It’s a good day, you know, that way,” Chief Greg Neville with the Odebolt Fire Department said.

A hazmat unit had to respond to this incident.