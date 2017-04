× Investigation underway after man shot, wounded near 21st and Wright

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday morning, April 23rd near 21st and Wright.

Officials said a man was taken to the hospital from that location.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation. No one is in custody.

This shooting happened around 6:30 a.m.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.