Milwaukee Washington HS Senior making right moves in chess competition

MILWAUKEE--Allan Ward is a chess champion who plays for the the Milwaukee Washington High School team. Allan says he started playing chess in the 6th grade after watching his dad and uncle play. He just started playing for the high school team this year. He said he decided to compete because it was his senior year and he wanted to do all the activities he could. Allan helped lead the Washington High School chess team to the State Chess championships this year. It's the first time the school made it that far. Allan also plays baseball for the high school team.

