Police: Bullet penetrates window of MFD station near Teutonia and Locust when shots fired in area

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a bullet penetrated the window of a Milwaukee Fire Department station near Teutonia and Locust during a shots fired incident Sunday, April 23rd.

Police said they do not believe the station was the intended target. No one was hurt at the station, and no equipment was damaged.

MPD is investigating a report of three shots being fired in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

