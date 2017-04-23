× Prosecutors: Man accused of slashing tires on numerous vehicles in Waukesha arrested after stealing salad

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha man is accused of slashing the tires of several vehicles on April 20th — and he was arrested after prosecutors say he walked out of a restaurant without paying for salad.

36-year-old Brian Schram faces 11 misdemeanor charges:

Carrying a concealed knife (repeater)

Criminal damage to property, repeater (nine counts)

Theft of movable property, greater than $2,500

According to a criminal complaint, early on April 20th, around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of criminal damage to property on Union Street near North Street. A caller reported her tires had been slashed, and the incident had been captured by her home security system.

Three hours later, around 6:00 a.m., the complaint states that police were dispatched to the area near Union and St. Paul, for a report of “several vehicles with flat tires in the area.” One victim had two vehicles with tires slashed.

While on foot, the complaint says an officer noted a pickup truck with a flat tire, and later learned the incident had been caught on video by surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station. Investigators took a look at the video, and the complaint states they “immediately recognized the suspect as Brian Schram.”

The complaint makes reference to several additional vehicles found with their tires slashed as this investigation continued.

Around 7:00 p.m., investigators learned Schram had been detained by security personnel after he was accused of stealing food from the Garden Grill near Waukesha Memorial Hospital. The complaint says Schram admitted to taking a salad container, filling it with salad and leaving without paying “because he was hungry.”

When he was arrested, the complaint indicates a butterfly knife was located in his pocket.

Schram “smelled of intoxicants” during his arrest, the complaint says, and a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .157.

Schram was found to be wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance videos from the tire slashing incidents — a blue hooded sweatshirt with an orange zipper.

The complaint notes Schram was convicted in 2002 of burglary to a building or dwelling in Milwaukee County.

Schram made his initial appearance in court in this case on April 21st. Cash bond was set at $500.