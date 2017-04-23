× re: Craft and Relic event features 150+ vendors catering to the Etsy-loving, Pinterest-obsessed DIY enthusiasts

FRANKLIN — The re: Craft and Relic event takes over the Milwaukee County Sports Complex three times a year, and the show was open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 3rd.

According to the event’s website, re: Craft and Relic exists to support an economy of makers and artisans who create and source quality handmade and one-of-a-kind products.

As the event’s name playfully indicates, the focus is re(garding) craft — both the concept of craft as a whole and as it applies to re-purposing/reclaiming/recycling materials. Additionally, “Relic” is a nod to vintage and antique goods and supplies, whether up-cycled, restored, or left in their aged glory. Each event is unique, creating an exciting destination market mix of artisans, makers, up-cyclers, collectors, curators, and self-proclaimed “Junkers.”

Visitors are able to join thousands of Etsy-loving, Pinterest-obsessed DIY enthusiasts shopping for everything from shabby chic to European antiques, salvaged items, vintage and antique furniture for the home and garden, architectural salvage, vintage-inspired jewelry, repurposed and upcycled treasures, and beautiful handmade clothing from 150+ vendors!

FOX6’s Evan Peterson was LIVE at the re: Craft and Relic event Sunday morning, April 23rd on FOX6 WakeUp News. WATCH:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLICK HERE to learn much more about the re: Craft and Relic event, and to get ideas for your own home, or even your wedding!