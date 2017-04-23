re: Craft and Relic event features 150+ vendors catering to the Etsy-loving, Pinterest-obsessed DIY enthusiasts
FRANKLIN — The re: Craft and Relic event takes over the Milwaukee County Sports Complex three times a year, and the show was open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 3rd.
According to the event’s website, re: Craft and Relic exists to support an economy of makers and artisans who create and source quality handmade and one-of-a-kind products.
As the event’s name playfully indicates, the focus is re(garding) craft — both the concept of craft as a whole and as it applies to re-purposing/reclaiming/recycling materials. Additionally, “Relic” is a nod to vintage and antique goods and supplies, whether up-cycled, restored, or left in their aged glory. Each event is unique, creating an exciting destination market mix of artisans, makers, up-cyclers, collectors, curators, and self-proclaimed “Junkers.”
Visitors are able to join thousands of Etsy-loving, Pinterest-obsessed DIY enthusiasts shopping for everything from shabby chic to European antiques, salvaged items, vintage and antique furniture for the home and garden, architectural salvage, vintage-inspired jewelry, repurposed and upcycled treasures, and beautiful handmade clothing from 150+ vendors!
FOX6’s Evan Peterson was LIVE at the re: Craft and Relic event Sunday morning, April 23rd on FOX6 WakeUp News. WATCH:
CLICK HERE to learn much more about the re: Craft and Relic event, and to get ideas for your own home, or even your wedding!