× Widow of delivery driver killed in Racine wants ban of hollow-point bullets: “I need justice”

RACINE — A Racine woman whose husband was killed while delivering food wants to pursue a ban on the hollow-point bullets that police say contributed to his death.

James Norris was gunned down in March 2016 while delivering food in Racine, The Journal Times (http://bit.ly/2pNL4Kh) reported. Twenty-eight-year-old Alex Adams is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in the incident.

Authorities say a surveillance video from a Walmart in Mount Pleasant shows Adams buying the hollow-point ammunition used in the crime.

Norris’ widow, Stacy Blevins, said she wants Walmart to stop selling the ammunition or do background checks for buyers.

“The guy bought the ammunition from Walmart that killed him,” Blevins said. “You don’t buy hollow-point bullets unless you meant to kill him.”

Charles Crowson, a spokesman for the Arkansas-based retailer, says hollow-point bullets will continue to be sold.

“The ammunition we carry is legal and in demand for self-defense and sport shooting among our customers,” Crowson said. “At this time, we don’t plan to remove the items.”

Wisconsin Democrats proposed a bill in 2013 following mass shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut. Authorities said Adam Lanza, the shooter, wanted to use bullets designed to inflict the maximum amount of damage.

The bill would’ve made possessing the bullets a Class H felony with up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The proposal failed to pass and died in committee after a public outcry from the hunting community.

Blevins still hopes that something can be done to ease the city’s gun violence.

“I need justice for Jimmy,” Blevins said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Adams has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.