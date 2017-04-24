17-year-old charged in connection with burglary, attempted robbery in Greendale

GREENDALE — 17-year-old Charles Wilson of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with a burglary and attempted robbery that allegedly happened at an apartment complex in the Village of Greendale earlier this year.

Wilson is charged with the following:

Burglary – party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery – party to a crime

According to the criminal complaint, this case was prompted by an alleged crime that happened on January 18th. The victim was in his apartment when the complaint says “there was a knock on the door and when he opened it, three males pushed their way into his apartment. One of them put a gun, similar to an AK47, into his chest and pushed him back onto the couch. That person patted him down and took his cellphone.”

The complaint indicates a third person “roamed around the apartment” but the victim indicated he didn’t see that person take anything. The victim’s wallet which had an ID, a debit card and $900 in it, were taken.

The victim told police “he had arranged to purchase $300 of marijuana from ‘Raymond’ at his apartment.” He was supposed to meet “Raymond” in the parking lot. When there was a knock on the door and the victim answered it, “they ‘bum rushed’ in.”

Wilson is due in court for a plea hearing on June 19th.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.