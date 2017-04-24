× 24 units from various departments called out to assist with fire in shed, home in Ixonia

IXONIA — It was a busy Monday morning, April 24th for the Ixonia Fire Department — dispatched to two fires at a home on Northside Drive near County Highway P in Ixonia.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 a.m., officials were called out for the report of a structure fire, and found a shed and residence on the property with working fires.

As of Monday afternoon, fire crews and deputies remained on scene — with 24 units from various departments assisting the Ixonia Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

