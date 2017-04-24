× 32-year-old Delavan man dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY — A 32-year-old motorcyclist was found dead after sheriff’s officials say he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a tree near Sugar Creek Road at Highway H.

Officials say the crash happened Monday, April 24th around 11:40 a.m.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation revealed 32-year-old Joshua Faber of Delavan, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Sugar Creek Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway H. Officials say the motorcycle continued across Highway H into a ditch coming to a rest against a tree.

Faber was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Speed is also believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.