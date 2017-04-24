Beware for bunnies! WHS warns residents to watch for rabbits during yard work

MILWAUKEE — The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society is reminding residents to keep an eye out for bunnies while out doing yard work.

According to the WHS, cottontail baby bunnies from two separate litters were brought in over the weekend. Five of the bunnies were found in a fire pit and accidentally doused with lighter fluid. Another single bunny was saved after a nest was accidentally destroyed by a lawnmower.

WHS says all the bunnies found were the same size, so they added the single bunny found to the litter of five to give him some buddies.

“We expect these precious, velvety-soft babies to do well here in our care, despite their previous predicaments,” the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at WHS said.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says these bunnies are a good reminder to keep an eye open and check your yard before activities like lighting fire pits or mowing the lawn.

“We absolutely understand that these were accidental situations — it’s simply that time of year when yard work tasks and baby bunny nests overlap, but your diligence in being observant and checking first can save lives,” the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at WHS said.