Bill to repeal minimum wage requirements for construction projects draws strong reactions

MADISON — Wisconsin lawmakers want to slash workers’ wages while boosting their own pay. That’s the new line of attack from critics of a plan to fully repeal minimum wage requirements for state construction projects.

Supporters say taxpayers can’t afford the prevailing wage law. But it’s a decision made earlier this year, when lawmakers raised their own per diems by 31 percent, that is the source of ire, and a new radio ad airing in Milwaukee.

The effort to fully repeal Wisconsin’s prevailing wage law has moved to a Senate committee, where it’s run into critics. The bill eliminates the minimum wage that companies pay their workers on state construction projects, including state highways and buildings, including the recently approved $33 million renovation to the University of Milwaukee’s Sandburg Hall.

Wisconsin Republicans say the prevailing wage artificially drives up wages, wastes taxpayer money and prices some companies out of bidding on state work.

“We believe that government shouldn’t be paying for inflated wages on the backs of all taxpayers,” said Senator Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield.

Critics said the bill would cut workers’ wages even as lawmakers boosted their own per diems this year.

“Legislators promoting this legislation have a pretty high level of hypocrisy in my opinion,” said Doug Volland, Wauwatosa carpenter.

Several people cited ads running on Milwaukee radio stations from the Wisconsin Freedom Alliance, a group that has run ads opposing Republican lawmakers.

Governor Scott Walker included prevailing wage repeal in his budget before fellow Republicans stripped it out — meaning it would have to pass on its own.

When FOX6 asked him Monday, Walker stood behind the GOP effort.

“I think that’s one more tool to make sure the taxpayers get a better bang for their buck,” said Walker.

Supporters of repeal, like Walker, say whatever money is saved could be used for roads. Others are talking about increasing Wisconsin’s $75 vehicle registration fee, but Walker said he has “no interest” in that.