Bills to fight homelessness in Wisconsin up for vote

MADISON — Proposals designed to fight homelessness in Wisconsin are up for a vote before the Legislature’s budget committee.

The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to vote on approving the measures Monday.

The bills have won praise from housing advocates who have applauded Republican lawmakers for addressing the problem of homelessness for the first time in years.

One proposal that has drawn widespread praise would create an Interagency Council on Homelessness to establish a statewide policy to prevent and end homelessness. The council would include state agency leaders and representatives from groups that serve the homeless population. It’s designed to increase collaboration and provide flexibility in addressing homelessness.

The other bill would make up to $75,000 in grants available to municipalities to help the homeless find work.