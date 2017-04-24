Cheer the deer! Who’s On Third to host Milwaukee Bucks viewing party for Game 5

MILWAUKEE — Feeling the Bucks fever?! Head on down to Milwaukee’s Who’s On Third for an officials Bucks viewing party beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24th for Game 5 vs. the Toronto Raptors.

According to a Bucks news release, fans are encouraged to come out and cheer the deer together while enjoying drink specials and Bucks raffle prizes. The Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and Hoop Troop will also be on hand providing a playoff atmosphere right here in Milwaukee.

Who’s On Third is located at 1007 N. Old World 3rd Street. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Milwaukee will host its final home playoff game of the First Round series at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday, April 27. Fans can be a part of the action and secure seats by visiting www.bucks.com/playoffs.