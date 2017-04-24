Train cars derail, spark small brush fire on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters are on the scene of a train derailment that happened on the city’s far northwest side on Monday afternoon, April 24th.

Officials on the scene tell FOX6 News two rail cars derailed from the track near 107th and Brown Deer Rd. — and a small brush fire was sparked because of it. The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Officials say the train was not carrying hazardous materials and nobody was hurt.

The fire department has left the scene — and Milwaukee police are monitoring the situation on the site.